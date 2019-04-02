Escape to the extraordinary at D-Resort Göcek

+ ↺ − 16 px

A hidden paradise of the Mediterranean known as Göcek is home to a most extraordinary hotel. Boasting an archipelago of beautiful islands and a luxurious, yacht

A convenient 20 minutes from Dalaman airport, Göcek village is known by locals as “yacht heaven”; the ideal destination for relaxation and sailing on its beautiful and tranquil bays. Luxury resort D Resort Gocek is an elegant boutique hotel centrally located in the charming village, offering eight stylishly appointed, design-led buildings, with outdoor pools, restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness centre. The resort also offers complimentary access to the only beach in Göcek.

LOCATION

D-Resort Göcek is 25 km from Dalaman International Airport, 175 km from Bodrum Airport, 124 km to Marmaris and 30 km to the city centre of Fethiye. One-way or round-trip transfers from Dalaman, Bodrum, Marmaris can be organized with luxury VIP vehicles. All transfers should be booked in advance.

ROOMS & SUITES

D-Resort Göcek is a new boutique property, which has 102 elegant and comfortable rooms surrounded by lush gardens, calming waterways and surrounding green forest mountains. D-Resort Göcek has 14 room categories including Attic, Standard, Superior, Deluxe Rooms and Suites. All rooms are non-smoking. There is one disabled room.

DINING



A gourmet gateway, D Resort Gocek offers the ultimate in international, fresh and innovative cuisine all in one luxurious locale. Featuring three restaurants and three bars; each offers a superb and distinctive experience. Guests can begin their day with a rich breakfast in dappled sunlight on the Olive Tree Restaurant terrace and wind done by watching the sunset, savouring fresh seafood and overlooking the sea at The Breeze Restaurant. Room Service is available 24 hours a day in summer season.

BANQUET FACILITIES

D-Resort Göcek is ideally suited for business meetings, conferences or social events including wedding, cocktails and gala dinners. The resort’s meeting room of 150 m2 can be divided into two areas that are 85 m2 and 65 m2 respectively. Alternatively, there is an outside area of 1.000 m2 with unique Göcek or sea views that offers an exceptional location for memorable events such as a wedding, cocktail party or celebration dinner. Conference packages include necessary technical equipment such as screen, Barco vision, flipchart, microphones and of course complimentary Internet.

D-SPA AT D-RESORT GÖCEK

Offering perfect pampering surrounded by mountain rangeviews, D-Spa is a haven of calm at the heart of this luxury

resort. Incorporating beauty, health, and wellness in a stunning setting and with Ericson Laboratoire products, D-Spa offers a private hammam, two private abachi wood saunas, a vitalitpool, steam room and an entire floor dedicated to traditional and Asian massages. Thoughtfully conceived deluxe spa treatments are designed to refresh and rejuvenate. D-Spa occupies an area of 1500 m2and includes couple’s treatment rooms, along with luxuriating footbaths. There is also a Techno gym-equipped fitness area. Minimum age is 16 years.

EVENT

D-Resort Göcek will make your wedding day special for both of you by offering the magical ambiance and the natural

beauty of Göcek. All is up to you: it can be either an alfresco wedding or a chic cocktail organization set across the blue of Mediterranean. Everything will be prepared very carefully to make your dreams come true. Grass Area: Dining 300 person.

D-GYM

The air-conditioned D-Gym offers the latest Techno Gym equipment. Its incredible mountain and garden views make this the ideal place to recharge and build fitness levels. Studio lessons and personal training sessions are available at an additional charge. Pilates, reformer, and etc..

CONCEPT

Bed & Breakfast

PET POLICY

No pets allowed at D-Resort Göcek

PAYMENT

Please be informed that credit card pre-authorization or cash deposit in Turkish Liras, Euros or USD equivalent to a certain daily amount multiplied by the number of nights will be requested for your extras upon your check in.

ABOUT DOĞUŞ GROUP

D-Resort Göcek is owned by Dogus Group. Doğuş Group is founded in 1951 and has become third largest conglomerate

in Turkey. Doğuş Group is active in eight core businesses; financial services, automotive, construction, media, tourism and services, real estate, energy and entertainment.

FOR RESERVATION AND CONTACT

Adress: D-Resort Göcek- Göcek Mahallesi Sıtkı Koçman

Caddesi No: 8 Fethiye / Muğla / TURKEY

Tel: +90 252 661 09 00

Fax: +90 252 645 27 67

E mail: info@dresortgocek.com.tr

reservation@dresortgocek.com.tr

Web: www.dresortgocek.com.tr

GÖCEK

Göcek is a Lycian settlement that is between Telmessos (Fethiye) and Caunos (Dalyan) two developed city of Lycian

civilization in the past. The name of the region is Daildala (Daydala) in the ancient period. Göcek got its name after from a nomadic settlement in the region. Göcek is a destination that fascinates all guests with unique

coves around the world, islands, tranquility, luxury marina.

DALYAN

It is located on the main channel which is middle of Koycegiz Lake and the Mediterranean. Iztuzu Beach where Dalyan

Channel reaches to the sea, is one of the beaches where Caretta Caretta, sea turtles, laid their eggs. There

is also the ancient city of Caunos in Dalyan.

ÖLÜDENIZ

Ölüdeniz welcome thousands of tourists every year with its unique natural wonder assets. Ölüdeniz lagoon is located on the west part of the beach. The lagoon is surrounded by hills covered with pine trees, provides a narrow passage to the high sea. The area is, under the protection, a real wonder of nature with exquisite sandy beaches, warm turquoise sea. It deserved to enter the list of the world’s most beautiful beaches many times. You can spend your time with paragliding and other activities.

KAYAKÖY

Kayaköy which has an impressive atmosphere with its architecture, narrow streets, churches, and nature, is an old Greek village. Kayaköy is located on the first degree archaeological sites and urban sites area. It is a must-see historic place.

BUTTERFLY VALLEY

Butterfly Valley is located on Ölüdeniz town of Fethiye is the district of Mugla. It has been declared as first degree protected area in 1995. Since then it was closed each such construction and it is located in the foothills of Babadag recommended protection of the world heritage town too. The valley is surrounded by cliffs reaching 350 meters. The name of it comes from more than 80 butterfly species which are hosted bythis valley. The tiger butterfly is the most well known.

SAKLIKENT CANYON

Saklıkent Canyon discovered accidentally by a shepherd recently, it is approximately 15 miles long and located in Tilos Antique City connected to the town of Fethiye, Mugla. Saklıkent Canyon, has feature of the national park, is a unique part of nature. It is like the homeland of peace and famous for restaurants with pergola that are located on the river bank.

KABAK KOYU

The abundance of vegetation of Kabak Valley, can be reached down steep slopes on foot or by jeep, is related to not being affected by ice accretion in ‘Ice Age’. The valley is exactly resembles a gourd by expanding at the entrance of the high sea and narrowing as it approaches the shore from the view of the village of Faralya located at the top of the valley or Lycian Way a part of the valley. Kabak Koyu offers a perfect seclusion environment for whom want to be close to nature environment and away from the bustle of city life, the image and sound pollution. Besides, Xanthos and Patara’s white sandy beaches, glorious sunset views of Knidos are other places worth visiting during your stay.

