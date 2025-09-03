Espanyol fan jailed for racial abuse of Bilbao striker Inaki Williams

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Barcelona court sentenced an Espanyol supporter to one year in prison on Wednesday for racially abusing Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

The supporter was accused of making racist gestures and chants towards the Ghana international in January 2020 at the RCDE Stadium, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The fan will not have to serve the prison time, in accordance with Spanish law, because the sentence is under two years and they have no prior convictions.

They were fined around 1,000 euros ($1,200) and banned from going to football stadiums for the next three years, said a statement from the High Court of Justice of Catalonia.

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office was initially looking for a two-year sentence but agreed a deal with the accused.

"Today's ruling represents another milestone in the fight against racism in football and the eradication of all forms of violence inside and outside stadiums," said La Liga in a statement.

Spanish football has been plagued by racist incidents in recent years.

In February this year another match between Espanyol and Athletic at the same ground was stopped after allegations visiting forward Maroan Sannadi was being racially abused by home fans.

Then in June four Atletico Madrid ultras were dealt suspended jail sentences for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior from a bridge in what police deemed a "hate crime".

Brazil's Vinicius has been targeted several times since he moved to Madrid in 2018, with various court convictions for the offenders.

In June 2024 three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison for abusing the Madrid star.

Vinicius, Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams have been key figures in the fight against racism in Spanish football.

News.Az