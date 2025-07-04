Yandex metrika counter

Nico Williams stuns transfer market with surprise Athletic extension

  • Sports
  • Share
Nico Williams stuns transfer market with surprise Athletic extension
Photo: Getty Images

After weeks of intense transfer speculation involving European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Nico Williams has delivered a shock twist—choosing loyalty over a big-money move.

In a move few anticipated, the 22-year-old winger has signed a contract extension with Athletic Club de Bilbao, committing his future to the Basque side until 2035.

The club officially announced the long-term renewal via X (formerly Twitter), ending transfer rumors and reaffirming its tradition of retaining homegrown talent.

Most recently, a transfer to FC Barcelona was considered a done deal.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      