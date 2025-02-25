Estonia-Azerbaijan parliamentary group commemorates 33rd anniversary of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Estonia-Azerbaijan parliamentary group of the Riigikogu has commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The parliamentary group has called for accountability for the perpetrators of the genocide, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We share the pain of the Azerbaijani people over the Khojaly genocide, in which more than 600 innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, were brutally killed,” the parliamentary group said in a statement. “We strongly condemn the crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijani civilians during the occupation of Khojaly on the night of February 25-26, 1992. The perpetrators of this mass murder must be held accountable.”

“We affirm that all countries in the region have the right to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders. We express our support for the Republic of Azerbaijan in establishing lasting peace, integration, and reconstruction on its territory,” the parliamentary group members added.

The Estonia-Azerbaijan parliamentary group is chaired by Riina Solman, with Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski serving as vice-chairperson. Members of the group include Jaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Züleyxa Izmailova, Aleksei Jevgrafov, Ester Karuse, Toomas Kivimägi, Aivar Kokk, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Andres Metsoja, Eduard Odinets, Heljo Pikhof, Juku-Kalle Raid, Urmas Reinsalu, Aivar Sõerd, and Hendrik Johannes Terras.

News.Az