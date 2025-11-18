Estonia urges EU to adopt 20th sanctions package as Russia faces rising war costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called on the European Union to impose a 20th round of sanctions on Russia to curb its military aggression in Ukraine. Speaking in Washington, Tsahkna said Moscow continues its war efforts largely through fossil fuel revenues and by acquiring technology and components via third countries.

“To stop the aggression, the international community must continue exerting pressure and impose further sanctions,” he said, emphasizing that previous EU sanctions have been significant but that the 20th package is needed to increase the war’s financial cost for Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tsahkna also urged that sanctions be paired with unrestricted use of frozen Russian assets. In parallel, U.S. lawmakers, including Congressman Lindsey Graham, are preparing new legislation to expand sanctions authority, while EU and U.S. leaders work together to counter Russia’s shadow fleet, with hopes of ending the conflict by 2027, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

News.Az