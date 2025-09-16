Eternal Brotherhood-IV multinational special forces exercise wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eternal Brotherhood-IV multinational joint special forces exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, has concluded.

In this regard, a concert program titled “Azerbaijani Musical Wreath” was presented at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army for the participants of the exercise, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Honored Art Worker, personal pensioner of the President, Abdulla Gurbani noted that the event coincided with the eve of September 18, National Music Day, and provided detailed information to the guests about the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan.

Performances of folk and composer songs, heroic songs, and dances by soloists of the Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense and the song and dance ensemble of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center sparked great interest among the participants.

Gifts were presented to the exercise participants.

News.Az