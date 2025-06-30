ETH, XRP rally as Ripple launches EVM-compatible sidechain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are seeing a surge in market activity as funding rates for both cryptocurrencies turn sharply positive.

This shift indicates growing investor interest in taking long positions on the two assets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading showed signs of picking up, based on the latest funding data.

The two assets saw funding rates turn sharply positive, signaling interest in shifting to long positions.

