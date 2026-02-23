EthCC[9] to bring Europe’s Ethereum community to cannes in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe’s largest and longest running ethereum focused event, EthCC[9], is set to take place from March 30 to April 2, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. The conference is expected to attract more than 6,500 participants, including developers, founders, researchers, investors and blockchain enthusiasts from across the globe.

Organizers have confirmed that the event will remain in Cannes through 2028, underscoring its long term commitment to establishing a stable hub for the european ethereum ecosystem. Over four days, the program will combine high level conference sessions, hands on technical workshops and extensive networking opportunities, News.Az reports.

EthCC[9] will focus exclusively on Ethereum technology and its expanding ecosystem. Discussions are expected to address protocol upgrades, scaling solutions, layer 2 innovations, decentralized finance applications and improvements in developer tooling. Core contributors and independent researchers will share updates on network performance, security enhancements and roadmap priorities.

Workshops are designed to provide practical insight for builders, offering technical deep dives into smart contract development, infrastructure optimization and decentralized application design. These sessions aim to support both early stage developers and experienced engineers working on advanced solutions within the ethereum environment.

A key highlight of the event is the EthVC track, which connects startups with leading venture capital firms active in the blockchain and web3 sectors. The dedicated track will facilitate pitch sessions, investor meetings and strategic discussions focused on funding opportunities and long term ecosystem growth. Organizers say this component makes the conference particularly valuable for entrepreneurs seeking capital and investors searching for promising early stage projects.

With attendance projected to exceed 6,500, EthCC[9] is expected to reflect the continued resilience and innovation of the ethereum community amid a rapidly evolving regulatory and technological landscape. By combining technical rigor with investment dialogue, the event aims to strengthen collaboration across europe and beyond.

As the blockchain industry advances into 2026, EthCC[9] will serve as a ce

News.Az