Ethereum, Bitcoin and Unilabs Finance — Which crypto has the bullish edge in 2025 price forecasts?

Ethereum, Bitcoin and Unilabs Finance — Which crypto has the bullish edge in 2025 price forecasts?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Analysts compare Ethereum, Bitcoin price forecasts and Unilabs Finance for 2025, exploring which crypto could gain the bullish edge amidst market volatility.

Ethereum has been a beacon of attention this year, especially after crossing the $4,000 mark this month. Analysts also project an incoming rally as whales come into the picture.

At the same time, the Bitcoin price has seen a huge rise, setting a new all-time high of over $124,000 recently. While it has experienced a drop, analysts maintain confidence in its future projections.

Meanwhile, a new project, Unilabs Finance, has attracted attention for its unique features and presale success. Its presale has raised over $15M in revenue, proving the token’s huge growth potential.

These three tokens are on track to record impressive growth. This leaves analysts to debate which of them would have the bullish edge in the 2025 price forecasts.

Ethereum set for surge as whales acquire $200m eth

Aside from witnessing an impressive rally this year, Ethereum was recently just a little shy of its ATH. Currently trading at above $4,200, it only needs a moderate surge to reclaim its all-time high of $4,891.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite a 6% drop in the last week, Ethereum remains a focus for traders. Analysts point to recent whale activity as a sign of renewed interest.

According to data from analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, large holders bought over $200 million worth of Ethereum. This move suggests growing confidence in the token despite the price decline.

Some investors are also looking beyond these established assets. Unilabs Finance is drawing attention for its presale growth and unique tools. With its presale gaining traction, analysts predict Unilabs Finance could grow and surpass expectations this year.

Bitcoin Price: Analysts maintain confidence despite weekly drop

The Bitcoin price has had a remarkable run in 2025. After breaking past $100,000 in late 2024, it set a new all-time high in August this year. This milestone strengthened Bitcoin’s role as the benchmark for the entire market.

However, in the last week, the Bitcoin price has pulled back by about 3%, now trading near $113,000 range. Despite the dip, analysts have remained optimistic.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analyst Cash π² noted that the Bitcoin price has repeatedly bounced within the $107K to $113K support zone, calling it a key battlefield. He explained that holding above this level could trigger a move toward $120K–$123K. This projection suggests the trend remains strong even after short-term weakness.

While analysts are positive about the Bitcoin price, investors are already exploring more rewarding alternatives. Unilabs Finance has entered these conversations, offering features like its AI market pulse tool to monitor on-chain and off-chain data.

Unilabs Finance takes bullish edge amid Ethereum and Bitcoin price moves

Investors are currently tracking Ethereum and the Bitcoin price movements. Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is drawing attention as a platform offering structured investment options and high-performance funds.

Unilabs’ AI Market Pulse could give up-to-date insights into market trends. It can monitor price movements, trading volume, social sentiment and blockchain activity.

With AI-Powered Portfolio Management, Unilabs Finance can adjust portfolios automatically. Users benefit from dynamic asset allocation, automated trades and performance tracking. This helps them make smarter investment decisions.

Investors get to enjoy these benefits:

CoinMarketCap Listing: Early participants gain extra visibility and potential upside when Unilabs Finance is listed. Investors can also use UNIL40 to get a 40% bonus on their next purchase.

Automated Yield Allocation: Assets are moved automatically to the best-performing DeFi protocols. This can help investors earn higher returns with less effort.

Transparent Smart Contracts: All strategies use audited contracts that are fully visible on the blockchain. Investors can track their funds safely at all times.

Multi-Protocol Integration: Users can invest across different DeFi platforms from one pool. This gives more ways to grow assets while reducing risk.

Unilabs Finance combines structured funds, presale growth, and smart tools for early investors. These features and potential growth place it among the 2025 bullish forecasts alongside Ethereum and the Bitcoin price.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price forecasts and Ethereum remain in the spotlight, both showing strength even after recent drops. Analysts are divided on which one will take the bullish edge in 2025.

At the same time, Unilabs Finance is giving investors another option with its simple tools and steady growth. For those looking beyond the established giants, early entry into this project could prove to be a defining move.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

News.Az