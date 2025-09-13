Ethereum price prediction; Bitcoin latest news & how you can earn 15% USDT with Remittix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum Price Prediction and Bitcoin news remain in the limelight for investor discussion in 2025 as both assets lead market sentiment. Ethereum's steady performance raises questions over whether a break is around the corner, and Bitcoin trading activity maintains its lead.

And towering above all these giants, Remittix (RTX) is causing a splash with a presale plan that not only promises utility with its Q3 beta wallet in the pipeline but also rewards investors with a chance to earn 15% USDT rewards through its referral program.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Outlook Amid Investor Diversification

Ethereum is at $4,377.76, having increased a negligible 0.35% with a market capitalization of $527.31 billion. Trading volume is at $32.27 billion, a 2.9% increase.

Bitcoin is at $113,517.65, an increase of 0.77% that brings its market capitalization to $2.26 trillion. Trading volume is up to $52.87 billion, a gain of 24.33%.

These statistics guide the latest Ethereum and Bitcoin prediction, but more and more investors are diversifying into best crypto presale opportunities. Of these, Remittix has picked up due to its presale results, its secured exchange listings, and its upcoming product launch.

Shining a Spotlight on the Q3 Beta Wallet Launch

The new beta wallet is one of the areas of focus for Remittix's roadmap. Launching in September, the wallet will support 40+ cryptocurrencies and more than 30 fiat currencies. It will allow users to send cryptocurrency directly to world bank accounts, swap currencies real time, and experience low gas fee crypto transfers.

As opposed to speculative tokens, Remittix DeFi project concentrated on utility from day one. Remitters, companies, and freelancers can make payments with ease, positioning RTX as a cross-chain DeFi project targeting the $19 trillion global payments market. The application in the real world earns it a place among the most eagerly awaited best DeFi projects of 2025.

Top Features of the Wallet:

Payment to 30+ countries in minutes

40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat supported

Real-time FX conversion with transparent rates

Mobile-led experience for routine payments

Growth and Listings in Presale

Remittix has raised more than $24.9 million with more than 655 million tokens sold at $0.1050 per token. Milestone-based presale has initiated two major centralized exchange listings. BitMart listed RTX following the $20 million milestone, and reaching above $22 million led to a second listing on LBank.

These listings ensure liquidity and exposure to RTX so that it can be one of the top new altcoins. Additionally, the $250,000 Remittix giveaway has been launched to support its growing community.

What’s Sustaining Remittix’s Market Demand

Over $24.9 million presale raised

655 million+ tokens sold for $0.1050

Wallet beta release planned for Q3 2025

Listings secured on BitMart and LBank

$250,000 community giveaway in progress

For individuals tracking Ethereum and Bitcoin news, Remittix is a different view: a cryptocurrency with real utility, exchange momentum, and adoption-focused roadmap rather than hype.

News.Az