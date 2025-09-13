Ethereum, Shiba Inu & Chainlink updates divide focus as Remittix tipped as the best investment this year

Investor attention is split as Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Chainlink each post notable developments, while Remittix stands out as the best investment this year. The $250,000 giveaway and the Q3 wallet beta launch on September 15 build early excitement.

Ethereum continues to lead smart contract demand

Ethereum trades near $4,300 with daily volume around $19 billion, maintaining its position as the top smart contract platform. Its roadmap embraces Danksharding upgrades to ease fees and boost throughput, fueling optimistic sentiment for DeFi and dApp growth.

A strong 20% uplift in August underscored LINK’s value as an on-chain data feed infrastructure. That underlines Ethereum’s importance as both a base layer and a springboard for tokens with utility potential.

Shiba Inu’s trajectory faces hurdles in meme coin space

Shiba Inu now ranks about 23rd in market cap and trades near $0.0000124, as investor tone cools amid lower Shibarium activity. While the double bottom price pattern near $0.00001235 hints at a possible rebound, the path looks rocky unless volume returns.

Shiba Inu remains tied to meme dynamics rather than foundational use, making it less appealing compared to projects with moving ecosystem developments.

Chainlink Oracle network gains institutional depth

Chainlink is solidifying its position via enterprise partnerships and on-chain reserve growth. Price sits near $23, but it recently fell from August peaks, while $5.5 million in tokens were removed from circulation by the reserve. Those developments anchor LINK as an infrastructure token with real usage beyond speculative moves.

Remittix tipped as best investment given PayFi strength

Remittix appeals as a solution to real-world crypto needs where Ethereum remains foundational, Shiba Inu tests meme limits, and Chainlink plays institutional support. Remittix is projected by analysts to be the best investment this year thanks to its PayFi use and growing infrastructure standing.

The project has surpassed sales of over 650 million tokens, trades at $0.1050, and has raised over $24.4 million. These figures reflect stronger traction compared to meme coins and deeper readiness than many altcoins.

Early exchange listings include BitMart once the $20 million milestone was passed, followed by LBANK after it hit $22 million, with a third listing in preparation. All these reinforce why Remittix gets the best investment status.

Here are some features that set it apart:

Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem with practical application

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries are already integrated

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency to ensure reliability

Utility first token powering real transaction volume, driving adoption

Global payout rails are already integrated and expanding to meet global demand

That emphasis on real payments and institutional trust highlights Remittix’s edge. Compared to Ethereum’s protocol upgrades, Shiba Inu’s meme swings, and Chainlink’s oracle feeds, Remittix bookmarks actual utility and investor return potential.

Remittix outshines as the best investment this year

Ethereum stays central with its upgrading abilities and high adoption. Chainlink builds on-chain oracle strength and institutional ties. Shiba Inu wrestles with a fading grip amid volatility and community expectations.

That contrast sharpens why Remittix is crowned the best investment this year. The combination of token sale success, practical utility, and exchange momentum positions Remittix as a standout in a crowded market, potentially offering a clearer path to growth in a way others have yet to deliver.

