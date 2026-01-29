Ethiopian Airlines halts flights to Tigray

Flights scheduled for Thursday were halted to several destinations, including Mekelle, the regional capital, as well as the major cities of Axum, Shire, and Humera, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Tigray region was at the center of a two-year conflict that erupted in November 2020 between forces allied with the Ethiopian federal government and fighters loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The conflict left millions of people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Hostilities formally ended after the two sides signed a peace agreement in November 2022. Following the accord, Ethiopian Airlines had resumed flights to destinations in the Tigray region after suspending operations there for more than a year.