Etihad resuming limited flights from Abu Dhabi

In an update on X, the airline said passengers who had previous bookings will be accommodated on the resumed flights as soon as possible, News.Az reports.

Tickets for the flights are also available for purchase on the airline’s official website.

Etihad advised passengers and members of the public not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by the airline or hold a confirmed booking on one of the newly scheduled flights.

According to the airline, the decision to restart limited operations was taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments. Etihad said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will operate flights only when all safety requirements are fully met.

The airline added that the latest updates regarding flight operations are available on its website.

All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended for now. Etihad noted that additional destinations may be added to the limited schedule as conditions improve.

Passengers affected by the disruption will receive direct communication from the airline confirming the status of their flights and outlining available options. Travelers are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date and to monitor their email for further updates.