Etihad Airways extends suspension of Abu Dhabi flights

The UAE-based airline said operations are now halted until 14:00 UAE time (10:00 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It added that “the situation remains dynamic and schedules may change at short notice.”

Earlier, Dutch carrier KLM announced it had cancelled all flights to Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh until March 5.

The escalating regional tensions have caused widespread disruption across the Middle East, with numerous flights cancelled, rerouted or delayed as airlines reassess safety conditions.