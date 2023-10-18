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Fire crews have extinguished a blaze on a boat in Dubai Creek that sent large plumes of smoke across parts of the city, including visibility from Dubai Airport, on Sunday.10 May 2026-17:45
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Portugal has carried out a large-scale wildfire response exercise involving hundreds of emergency operatives from several European countries.08 May 2026-16:26
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In a sign that attackers are increasingly using trusted infrastructure to avoid detection, a new campaign uncovered by Microsoft focused less on exploiting software vulnerabilities and more on deception and the use of legitimate tools.17 Mar 2026-18:24
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Alibaba Group has unveiled a new artificial intelligence platform, Wukong, aimed at helping businesses automate complex tasks. The move intensifies competition in China’s fast-growing AI agent market, which has recently surged in popularity following the OpenClaw trend.17 Mar 2026-10:36
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be bigger and more exciting, featuring 84 matches, 10 more than last season, under a new double round-robin format. Fans can look forward to seeing all ten franchises battle for the prestigious IPL trophy.13 Mar 2026-16:42
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The European Commission announced on Friday that it has accepted commitments from Microsoft aimed at addressing competition concerns surrounding its Teams platform.12 Sep 2025-12:31
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