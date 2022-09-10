Yandex metrika counter

EU actively works to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

The European Union welcomes the direct handover (without intermediaries) of 5 Armenians detained by Azerbaijan after the meeting held in Brussels in August, said EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano, News.az reports.

"This is an important step taken towards creating the needed trust between societies. The EU continues to work actively to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he stated.


