EU adopts 15th package of sanctions against Russia
European Union
European Union adopted today a 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures with the objective of further limiting Russia’s ability to wage its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, News.az reports citing official website of EU .
These measures are designed to address the circumvention of EU sanctions through targeting of Putin’s shadow fleet and weaken Russia’s military and industrial complex.
