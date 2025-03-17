EU advances €40bn military aid plan for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union member states made progress toward a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth up to €40 billion ($43.7 billion), just days before a leaders’ summit later this week.

Following a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Monday, the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said there was “broad political support” for the initiative and that discussions over the details were underway, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

EU members have been in talks about a package of at least €20 billion worth of supplies since last month. The proposal would aim to deliver two million rounds of artillery ammunition this year as well as air defense systems, deep-precision strike missiles, drones and other weapons. It would also seek to bolster Ukrainian military brigades and industry.

The initiative is seen as a key pathway to providing Kyiv with essential military supplies this year as it seeks to negotiate a US-brokered peace deal with Russia.

The plan is open to in-kind and in-cash contributions from a coalition of willing member states, with each encouraged to contribute based on the size of their respective economies. Most member states are in favor of moving toward an agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. However, some nations, including France and Italy, have asked for more time and additional detail, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Hungary has long been opposed to providing Ukraine with any aid, military or otherwise. Another diplomat said the plan was also a way to put pressure on those nations that have so far contributed less to Ukraine’s needs compared to countries in Europe’s north and east. The plan will now be discussed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday but a final decision is unlikely this week, the people said.

News.Az