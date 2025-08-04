EU aid to Ukraine frozen - Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military aid of the European Union has become actually frozen, ex-chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell told the EU Observer news portal, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Since I left [the office], there’s been no new military aid to Ukraine from the EU. The €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility are blocked because of Hungary. This was the end of this instrument. Everything will have to be bilateral now," Borrell said.

The situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia, he noted. "If Hungary refuses to renew sanctions, they can’t be renewed. We’re stuck," the ex-official added.

News.Az