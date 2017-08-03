EU allocates funds to render assistance to Azerbaijani regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The €13.5 million EU support programme will target the Lankaran Economic Region.

The European Union has adopted a new assistance package for Azerbaijan to continue supporting the country's economic diversification through rural and regional development.

Report informs citing the EU’s press service that the €13.5 million EU support programme will target the Lankaran Economic Region. The EU programme will focus on enhancing the competitiveness and value-added of the fruit and vegetable sector of the region in a sustainable manner.

The EU will work together with the Government of Azerbaijan to develop a system for regional spatial planning in line with EU standards and best practices.

These measures will contribute to a more market-oriented production of fruit and vegetables which will pave the way for an improved business environment in the sector, to the benefit of the citizens of the region of Lankaran.

News.Az

