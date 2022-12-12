Yandex metrika counter

EU ambassadors agreed 18 bln euro aid package for Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
EU ambassadors agreed 18 bln euro aid package for Ukraine

EU ambassadors agreed on the 18 bln euro financial package for Ukraine and the 15% minimal tax for major corporations, the Czech Presidency in the EU Council tweeted, News.az reports.

"Megadeal! EU ambassadors approved in principle a package of euro 18 billion in support for Ukraine, 15% minimum tax for big corporations, approval of Hungary's RRP and an agreement on conditionality," the Presidency said.

"The package will be confirmed by written procedure," it added.

News about - EU ambassadors agreed 18 bln euro aid package for Ukraine


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      