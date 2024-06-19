EU and Azerbaijan agree to continue regular exchanges on foreign and security policy issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue was held on 13 June in Brussels.

The participants had an open and frank exchange on the state of the bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as on topical foreign and security policy issues of mutual interest.The participants also touched upon the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as broader regional security issues. In this context, the importance of fostering regional stability and sustainable connectivity were mentioned. Azerbaijan underlined the bilateral nature of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU stressed its continued support for the peace process, with a view to a secure, stable, peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus for the benefit of all people living in the region.The role of Azerbaijan as a reliable and important energy partner and its importance in the further development of the Middle Corridor was highlighted.The EU's support for humanitarian demining and mine victim assistance in Azerbaijan was appreciated. It was stated that under the EU Team Europe Initiative and other programs, further assistance to Azerbaijan’s mine action program will continue. The Azerbaijani side also reiterated its interest in exploring possible cooperation with the EU under the European Peace Facility (EPF).In conclusion of the meeting, the EU and Azerbaijan agreed to continue regular exchanges on foreign and security policy issues. They also underlined the importance of meaningful work on all relevant strands of bilateral cooperation under the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.The meeting was co-chaired by Mr. Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service, and Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az