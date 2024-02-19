Yandex metrika counter

EU announces date of adoption of next sanctions against Russia

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell expects that the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions will be approved before February 24, Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, News.az reports.

"We discussed the 13th package of sanctions. I hope it will be approved before February 24," he said.

It is reported that the 13th package of sanctions may include 193 individuals and legal entities.


