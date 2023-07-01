EU calls burning of Quran in Sweden as 'offensive, disrespectful'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Burning the Quran or any other Holy Book is offensive, disrespectful, and a clear act of provocation," the European Union has said in a statement condemning the burning of the Quran in Sweden, News.az reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the EU said it joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden.

This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union, said the statement.

Burning the Quran or any other Holy Book is offensive, and disrespectful, and a clear act of provocation, it noted.

