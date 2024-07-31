EU condemns assassination of Hamas leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Tehran.

In a statement to the IRNA news agency, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano emphasized the EU's principled position against extrajudicial killings and its support for the rule of law, including in the realm of international criminal justice.The EU rejects illegal executions and believes that escalation in the Middle East benefits no one, Stano declared.

News.Az