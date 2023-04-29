Yandex metrika counter

EU continue to support Azerbaijan in its demining efforts: Ambassador

The EU will continue its resolute support to Azerbaijan in its demining efforts, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Michalko extended condolences over the death of three Azerbaijani civilians in a landmine explosion in the country’s Tartar district.

“With a deep sorrow we learned about a tragic loss of three lives after an explosion of a landmine yesterday in Tərtər. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The European Union will continue our resolute support to Azerbaijan in its demining efforts,” the ambassador tweeted.

Three Azerbaijani civilians were killed in an anti-tank mine blast in the country’s Tartar district on Friday.

According to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.


