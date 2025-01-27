EU Council president urges Zelenskyy on Ukraine's EU bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

António Costa, President of the European Council, encouraged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's path to EU membership during their meeting in Poland, News.az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda .

António Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European PravdaCosta praised Ukraine's progress so far as "remarkable"."Had a good meeting with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of the EU's steadfast support. Today's decision on sanctions against Russia is a case in point.I encouraged him to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession. Ukraine's progress so far has been remarkable. The EU will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes."On Monday, 27 January, EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months.

