EU fines Gucci, Chloe and Loewe €157 million for price-fixing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has fined luxury fashion brands Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe a combined €157 million ($182 million) for breaching EU competition rules by fixing resale prices.

According to the Commission, the three companies interfered with their retailers’ commercial strategies by imposing restrictions such as prohibiting them from deviating from recommended retail prices, limiting maximum discount rates, and defining specific sales periods. The EU authority stated that such anticompetitive behavior leads to higher prices and reduces consumer choice across the market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gucci’s parent company, Kering, said the investigation was concluded through a cooperation procedure and that the financial impact had already been included in its 2025 first-half results. Meanwhile, Richemont, which owns Chloé, and LVMH, the parent company of Loewe, have not yet issued a comment regarding the decision.

News.Az