EU fines x €120m in big tech crackdown

The European Commission’s actions assert the EU’s sovereign right to enforce its Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, despite pushback from the U.S. government under President Donald Trump. The U.S. linked tariffs on steel imports to EU digital regulations and pushed diplomats to lobby against the rules

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said the enforcement is about fair and sustainable digital markets, not trade negotiations, and rejected any notion of using competition law for protectionism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts note that while U.S. pressure initially shocked Europe, the EU is showing renewed vigour in enforcing rules, with ongoing investigations into Meta’s AI features and oversight of online advertising practices. The fines mark a new era of EU assertiveness in regulating global tech giants.

