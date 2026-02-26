Yandex metrika counter

EU imposed sanctions against 54 Belarusian security officials and 7 legal entities

EU imposed sanctions against 54 Belarusian security officials and 7 legal entities
The European Union has imposed sanctions against 54 Belarusian security officials, including commanders and officers of various special forces units, and seven legal entities for supporting Russia, it was stated in an EU Council resolution published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The blacklist includes Prime Minister Oleksandr Turchin, Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house) of parliament Igor Sergienko, and Foreign Minister Maksym Ryzhenkov. The sanctions were imposed allegedly for "supporting Russia" in its actions in Ukraine and based on accusations from Brussels of "human rights violations" , News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU also imposed restrictions for the second time against seven major Belarusian industrial enterprises, including MZKT, Grodno Azot, Belaruskali, and new restrictions against Belshina, despite an EU court ruling overturning them.


