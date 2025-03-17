EU launches aid drive for Syria after Assad

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Germany launched a new pledging round of aid for Syria, as the EU hosts a donor drive for the war-torn country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

For the first time, the Syrian authorities will be represented at the annual conference in Brussels — with interim foreign minister Assaad al-Shibani set to attend, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Western and regional powers are desperate to steer Syria onto the road to stability after 14 years of civil war that have sent millions of refugees over its borders.

But an outbreak of deadly violence this month — the worst since Assad was toppled in December — has rocked confidence in the new Islamist-led authorities.

“There can only be a peaceful future for Syria if there is an inclusive political process,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

She announced Berlin would provide an additional 300 million euros for the United Nations and other organisations providing assistance for Syrians in the country and around the region.

The EU has held its annual donor drive for Syria for the past eight years — but it mainly focused on supporting refugees in neighbouring countries and avoided any contacts with the Assad regime.

The conference is focused on bolstering funds for the most urgent humanitarian needs facing Syrians and refugees living around the region.

Syria’s needs are massive as swathes of the country lie in ruins and the economy has been ravaged by years of international isolation after Assad’s 2011 crackdown on opposition sparked the civil war.

The country still faces a dire humanitarian situation, with an estimated 16.7 million people in need of assistance.

The United Nations says that at current growth rates, Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before the outbreak of its devastating civil war.

