EU lawmakers start plenary session with silence grieving quake victims in Türkiye and Syria

The plenary session of the European Parliament starts with a minute of silence to honor the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Europe stands with the people of Turkey and Syria,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, opening the four-day plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

She called on EU lawmakers to honor the victims of the earthquakes’ “unimaginable destruction” with a minute of silence before they start the work.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those killed, those trapped, those injured, and with all the rescuers fighting the clock night and day to save lives,” she said.

The plenary session’s first debate will be on the EU’s humanitarian response to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official death toll.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.





