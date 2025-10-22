EU leaders address Ukraine, sanctions, and migration

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders are in Brussels on Thursday for a busy agenda.

It will dominated by themes that mainstream politicians associate with a fundamental challenge: preventing a scenario in which four or five far-right leaders are sitting around the European Council table a few years from now, News.Az reports citing Politico.

They will talk about everything from Ukraine and defense spending to the rising cost of housing, from the green and digital transitions to migration, and from developments in the Middle East to social media regulation and Russia sanctions.

News.Az