EU Council endorses plan to phase out Russian gas imports

The regulation sets a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with a full prohibition scheduled for 1 January 2028. By maintaining this deadline, the Council signals a strong commitment to achieving the phase-out, supporting the broader goal of a resilient and independent EU energy market while safeguarding energy security.

Under the agreement, imports of Russian gas will be banned starting 1 January 2026, with a transition period for existing contracts. Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 may continue until 17 June 2026, while long-term contracts can run until 1 January 2028.

Any amendments to existing contracts will be allowed only for strictly defined operational purposes and cannot increase gas volumes, though specific flexibilities are granted for landlocked member states affected by recent changes in supply routes.