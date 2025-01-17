EU official announces 235 million euro aid package for Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib announced a €235 million aid package for Syria and its neighboring countries on Friday, marking the first visit by a senior EU official since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The trip comes two weeks after foreign ministers from France and Germany visited, calling for a peaceful, inclusive transition, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by countries seeking to engage with war-torn Syria's new authorities."I come here to announce a new package of humanitarian aid of 235 million euros ($242 million) in Syria and in neighbouring countries," Lahbib told a press conference in Damascus after meeting Syria's de-facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa."Our funding will contribute to basic needs like shelter, food, clean water, sanitation, health care, education and emergencies among others," she said.Neighbouring countries including Lebanon have taken in millions of Syrian refugees over the years."We count on the authorities to ensure unrestricted and safe access for humanitarian actors to all regions of Syria including those in hard-to-reach and conflict-affected areas" in the east, Lahbib added.Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led the rebel offensive that ousted Assad on December 8.An interim government has been appointed to steer the country until March 1.HTS, which has roots in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, has sought to reassure minorities that they will not be harmed and the rule of law will be respected."We are at a turning point and the decisions that will be taken in the coming days and months will be crucial," Lahbib said.

News.Az