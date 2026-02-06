EU proposes full service ban to limit Russia's oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia focuses on oil, gas, the "shadow fleet," banking, cryptocurrency, and metals.

The European Commission has proposed a new round of sanctions against Russia in a fresh attempt to intensify pressure on Moscow's high-intensity war economy and force concessions at the negotiating table, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"While Ukraine continues to defend itself with extraordinary courage on the battlefield, the Kremlin is doubling down on war crimes, deliberately striking homes and civilian infrastructure," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday afternoon.

"We must be clear-eyed: Russia will only come to the table with genuine intent if it is pressured to do so. This is the only language Russia understands."

The main element inside the package is a full ban on maritime services aimed at further weakening Russia's energy revenues, which von der Leyen says should be implemented "in coordination with like-minded partners after a decision" at the G7 level.

The blanket ban, previously advocated by Finland and Sweden, would prohibit EU companies from providing any type of service, such as insurance, shipping or port access, to vessels carrying Russian crude oil.

