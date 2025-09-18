EU proposes using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan to bypass Hungary veto

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine would only pay back the reparation loan once it receives compensation from Russia for damage inflicted during the war. The concept was floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, at a time President Donald Trump is curbing direct U.S.-funded military aid to Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Reuters

Von der Leyen said the loan could be arranged on the basis of cash balances associated with Russian central bank assets frozen in the West after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and would not involve seizing the assets - a red line for some in the EU.

Any such loan will need to be designed in a way that avoids a veto by Hungary , the most pro-Moscow of all the EU's 27 member states and whose purchases of Russian oil have this week been a source of irritatio, for the Trump administration.

