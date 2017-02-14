EU proposes voting changes to stem growing euroscepticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism, APA reports quoting Reuters.

The proposal follows spats on whether certain chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) should be approved. With member states failing to find a compromise, the Brussels-based Commission had to make the decision.

Under the current format, a qualified majority (above 50 percent) of total votes is needed to make a decision. In certain cases, that cutoff is not reached because many of the member states abstain from the vote. Brussels is then left to adopt unpopular measures and is then blamed for it.

News.Az

News.Az