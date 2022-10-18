EU provides 2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received 2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance from the European Union, the country’s prime minister said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Ukraine received 2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance from the EU. Today, our state received another tranche from the European Union aimed at supporting the economic stability of Ukraine. Additional financial resources will help to cover urgent budget expenses, in particular, in the social and humanitarian spheres,” PM Denys Shmyhal said.

The premier noted that these funds are the first part of a 5 billion euro package. In total, this year, Ukraine received 4.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance from the EU.

"We are grateful to our European partners and continue to work on new financial programs for next year," Shmyhal added.

News.Az