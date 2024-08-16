EU readies sanctions against some Israeli cabinet members — Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU will consider introducing sanctions against some members of the Israeli cabinet following attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jit, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorizing Palestinian civilians, Borrel wrote on X. "I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government’s members.""The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately," he went on to say. "Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank."By doing so, the settlers "endanger any chance of peace," according to the diplomat.Borrell previously said sanctions could be imposed against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, among others.

