Iranian army claims drone strikes on US-linked sites in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain

In a statement carried by Tasnim news agency on Friday, the army said the sites targeted at dawn included warehouses and accommodation facilities used by US forces in Jordan, a mechanised battalion deployment area at the Arifjan camp in Kuwait, and what it called the “largest aluminium smelting plant” in Bahrain, News.Az reports.

The statement said the strikes were conducted in response to what it described as US attacks on Iranian infrastructure, including industrial facilities in Isfahan and Khuzestan provinces and the B1 bridge in Karaj.

It also claimed that the Arifjan camp hosts US armoured and support units, while describing Bahrain’s Alba aluminium plant as having strategic links to US defence industries.

The Iranian Army said it would continue to respond to hostile actions in coordination with other branches of the armed forces, relying on domestic capabilities and intelligence support.