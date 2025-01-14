EU reassesses tech probes into Apple, Google and Meta

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission is reassessing its probes into tech giants including Apple, Meta and Alphabet's Google, as the companies urge incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene against what they characterize as overzealous European Union enforcement, according to Financial Times.

The review could lead to Brussels reducing or changing the range of the probes, and will cover all cases launched since March 2024 under the European Union's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), sources said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The DMA is one of the most stringent regulations targeting tech giants' market dominance, imposing tougher obligations to moderate content, allow fair competition and make it easier for consumers to switch between services.All decisions and potential fines will be paused while the review is completed, but technical work on the cases will continue, the newspaper said.European regulators are now waiting for political direction to take final decisions on the Google, Apple and Meta cases, the it added.Apple, Meta, Google and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The DMA took effect in 2022 with the aim of curbing the power of Big Tech and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals.

News.Az