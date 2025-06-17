EU refuses to hold economic meeting with China over trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has declined to participate in the EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue with China, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Investing.

The decision stems from a lack of progress in resolving ongoing trade disputes between the two economic powers. This refusal comes at a time when Beijing has been attempting to improve relations with the EU.

The economic dialogue typically serves as preparatory groundwork for the leaders’ summit scheduled for July 24-25 in China.

However, European officials have opted not to proceed with the meeting, the report said, citing sources familiar with the situation.

One source indicated that while China is eager to hold the dialogue, the EU perceives no meaningful advancement in their trade discussions.

This development highlights the persistent tensions in the EU-China economic relationship despite Chinese efforts to strengthen ties.

