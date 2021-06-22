EU regulators launch new antitrust probe into Google

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fresh probe aims to establish whether the tech giant is violating competition rules in digital advertising technology. Earlier, a series of antitrust probes were opened in Europe against Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, Sputnik reports.

The European Union's Executive Commission has launched a new probe to investigate Google's compliance with the bloc's antitrust regulations. The company is suspected of promoting its ad services at the expense of other advertisers.

The new inquiry specifically wants to examine if the tech juggernaut has been stifling competition in digital advertising by denying third parties full access to user data.

News.Az

