EU risks losing global influence without united voice, MEP warns amid Trump-Xi talks - VIDEO

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The European Union must realise that it will be difficult to “survive” if it does not speak with one voice, according to Green MEP Michael Bloss, who warned that internal divisions could weaken the bloc’s position in global affairs.

Speaking to Euronews, Bloss said that the EU risks losing influence at a time when major geopolitical decisions are being shaped by other global powers. His comments came as US President Donald Trump visited China for talks with President Xi Jinping on a wide range of issues with potential implications for Europe, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Bloss argued that the absence of a unified European position leaves the bloc vulnerable in negotiations that affect its economic and strategic interests. He stressed that unity is essential if the EU wants to maintain relevance in an increasingly competitive global environment.

His remarks come amid heightened attention on US-China relations, where discussions between Washington and Beijing are expected to influence trade, security, and global power balances, with Europe largely observing from the sidelines.

News.Az