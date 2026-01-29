EU sanctions six over Russian hybrid information operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council decided to impose restrictive measures on six additional individuals in response to Russia’s continued hybrid activities, particularly foreign information manipulation and interference targeting the EU, its member states, and partners.

The Council is listing today television presenters Dmitry Guberniev, Ekaterina Andreeva and Maria Sittel, as well as propagandist Pavel Zarubin, News.Az reports, citing the EU Council.

They have been working for or supporting Russian propaganda TV channels or hosting propaganda rallies and shows like ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’, where they are spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine and praising Putin’s regime. The new listings further include cultural figures: actor Roman Chumakov and Ukrainian-born Russian ballet dancer Sergey Polunin who are through their work promoting pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as anti-Ukraine and anti-Western narratives. All of those designated today actively contribute to Russia’s war against Ukraine, for instance through the raising of money for the Russian armed forces.

With today’s decision, restrictive measures in view of Russia’s destabilising activities now apply to a total of 65 individuals and 17 entities. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Natural persons also face a travel ban that prohibits them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

