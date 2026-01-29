Russia may evacuate staff from Iran’s Bushehr plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has signaled it is prepared to evacuate its personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant if the security situation deteriorates, raising fresh concerns about rising tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation, said Moscow is ready to carry out evacuation measures if necessary. Hundreds of Russian specialists are currently working at Bushehr, Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant, which was originally built by Russia. Additional nuclear facilities are also under construction at the same site with Russian involvement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Likhachev stressed that Russia hopes all parties will respect the safety of the Bushehr site but confirmed that contingency plans are in place. He said Russian authorities are closely monitoring developments in coordination with the country’s foreign affairs and defense ministries.

Bushehr has drawn international attention in recent years as regional tensions over Iran’s nuclear program have escalated. A U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities last year did not target Bushehr. At the time, Likhachev warned that any attack on the plant could lead to a disaster on the scale of Chernobyl.

The latest comments come a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to agree to a deal renouncing nuclear weapons, warning that failure to do so could lead to harsher military action. Iran continues to deny seeking nuclear weapons, while Russia maintains its support for Tehran’s right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The situation places Bushehr at the center of growing geopolitical sensitivity, as Russia balances its strategic partnership with Iran against rising pressure from the United States. Observers say any disruption at the plant — even precautionary evacuation — would signal a serious escalation in regional risk levels.

