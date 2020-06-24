EU says ready to consider visa liberalization with Azerbaijan

EU says ready to consider visa liberalization with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is ready to consider the visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan, said EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi.

Várhelyi’s made such comments during a press conference following a video conference of the Eastern Partnership foreign affairs ministers, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The commissioner stressed that the issue of visa-free travel to the EU from many Eastern Partners, including Azerbaijan, may soon be considered.

“I think our benchmarks and the conditions are well known. Should be we approached by such a request, of course, we’ll engage,” Várhelyi said.

The commissioner added that the Eastern Partnership for Europe is one of the main priorities, and it will continue to be the key priority for the EU.

News.Az