EU seeks G7 unity to counter Trump’s tariff threats

The European Union is ramping up coordination with fellow G7 nations in response to renewed tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. European Commission Vice President and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Monday that the bloc is seeking closer alignment with countries like Canada and Japan amid rising transatlantic tensions.

“We’ve always maintained dialogue with our key trading partners, but now there’s a new sense of urgency,” Sefcovic told reporters ahead of an EU trade ministers’ meeting in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump escalated tensions over the weekend by threatening to slap a 30% tariff on EU goods if a new trade deal isn't reached by August 1. EU officials say talks had been progressing well, with both sides nearing a deal in principle before Trump’s sudden reversal.

In response, Brussels floated the idea of coordinated action at an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors on Sunday. According to officials, the goal is to avoid direct confrontation while maintaining pressure. The European Commission is moving forward with a second wave of retaliatory tariffs targeting €72 billion worth of U.S. exports, though it has delayed implementing an initial package of countermeasures.

Šefčovič noted that discussions with Washington continue, particularly regarding steel, aluminum, and auto tariffs. “We felt we were very close to an agreement,” he said, though he acknowledged being notified of Trump’s letter only shortly before it was made public.

While some EU officials advocate for a united front with G7 allies, others urge caution. Spanish Trade Minister Carlos Cuerpo warned against being too confrontational: “This is not the time to talk about forming a common front, but rather how to advance the negotiations and deepen relations with our partners.”

The EU’s measured response reflects a broader strategy, to preserve transatlantic trade ties while preparing for potential economic fallout from the U.S. administration’s unpredictable trade agenda.

