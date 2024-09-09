EU seeks to revive Iran nuclear talks with JCPOA parties

+ ↺ − 16 px

A EU spokesman has confirmed that EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is actively engaging with parties involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to explore the possibility of resuming Iran nuclear negotiations.

In an interview with ISNA on Monday, spokesman Peter Stano highlighted the EU's commitment to a comprehensive policy of mutual respect and open communication with Iran, News.Az reports.He emphasized that the EU's position remains clear, and they are prepared to consider all options for cooperation.Stano noted that diplomacy is crucial for addressing sensitive issues, and the EU is in contact with key figures in Iran’s new government, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi. The EU is monitoring decisions made by the Iranian leadership to assess potential opportunities for collaboration.Regarding the revival of nuclear talks, Stano mentioned that Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is in regular contact with all JCPOA parties and the United States.“The goal is to keep communication channels open and maintain the possibility of resuming substantive negotiations,” he added.

